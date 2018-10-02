Deputies investigating drive-by shooting death

GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Sheriff Steve Mueller said a homicide investigation is underway after one person was found dead after a shooting in Cherokee County Tuesday.

Mueller said the shooting happened along the 1200 block of Pleasant School Road around 8:30 a.m.

Coroner Dennis Fowler identified the deceased as Overton Deshan Good, 23, of Pleasant School Road.

Fowler said Good died after being shot in a drive-by shooting.

“Mr. Good and a friend were in the residence when gunfire erupted about 8:30 a.m.  Multiple bullets struck the single wide mobile home, one of them striking the victim in the head.  He was pronounced dead at the scene,” Fowler said in a news release.

