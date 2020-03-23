GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County sheriff said his deputies have been at a property on Oak Ridge Road in Gaffney since March 18, excavating an area around an old abandoned well after receiving a tip that a body may have been dumped there a decade ago.
Sheriff Steve Mueller said the house is currently abandoned, but deputies have been in contact with the former residents.
Heavy machinery was brought in to excavate around the 26-foot-deep well.
Mueller said the investigation remained active and ongoing Monday and that excavation will continue when weather permits. investigation remains active.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or Investigator Sibley at (864) 489-4722 Extension #125 with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.
