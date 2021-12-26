GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office confirmed deputies were involved in a shooting on Sunday night near Twin Falls Road in Simpsonville.
According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies were first called to McCall Road after reports of a domestic related incident.
Once deputies arrived, they learned the suspect ran from that scene. SWAT was then requested because the suspect was reportedly armed.
Deputies said the suspect was later found at the intersection of Twin Falls Road and Black Oak Court, armed with a gun. According to Lt. Ryan Flood, deputies and SWAT negotiated with the suspect for an extended period of time, but just before 11:00 p.m. shots were fired.
The suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment. No deputies were injured.
The name of suspect was not released.
SLED has been called in to investigate, which is standard protocol.
