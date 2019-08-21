GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) – Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller confirmed his deputies are investigating a dog attack that occurred on Crenshaw Road Wednesday.
Mueller said details were limited because the investigation was ongoing Wednesday afternoon, but confirmed there were no life-threatening injuries.
FOX Carolina has a crew headed to the scene and is working to get additional details.
