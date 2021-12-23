HART, GA (FOX Carolina)- The Hart County Sheriff's Office said deputies are searching for a suspect who led them on a high-speed chase into Elbert County.
Deputies said they responded to a suspicious vehicle in a neighborhood on Tuesday night. When they arrived at the scene, they tried to stop the car, but the driver took off.
During the chase, deputies said they saw a flash come out of the car that they believe was a gunshot. Despite that believe, deputies said they never returned fire.
Deputies said they chased them into Elbert County, where the driver crashed into a wooded area near Highway 77 South. Following the chase, three teenage passengers were captured. However, the driver got away.
According to deputies, the Elbert County Sheriff's Office and Georgia State Police also responded to the scene to help. They are also bringing in a helicopter to help with the search.
Elbert County Emergency Services described the suspect as a while male wearing a white hoodie. They added that the man is considered armed and dangerous, so anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately.
This situation is still developing at this time. We will update the story as we learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.