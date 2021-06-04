GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a woman has been arrested and a deputy has been fired after an investigation into a missing woman's death in 2017.
Rena Beamer, 83 years old, went missing the summer of 2017. Deputies said they now believe she died in August 2017.
The investigation into Beamer's death was reopened in 2020 when Sheriff Hobart Lewis put a renewed focus on cold cases and missing persons investigations in the county.
On Friday, warrants were signed charging Beamer's then-caregiver, 46-year-old Beth Beamer, with abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult resulting in death, unauthorized removal of a dead body, and desecration of human remains.
According to the warrants, Beth Beamer failed to provide Rena Beamer with adequate medical care or treatment for four years before her death.
The victim was impaired physically and mentally, investigators say, and unable to care for or protect herself.
Beth Beamer admitted to disposing of the victim's body across county lines in a "desecrating manner," the warrants state, and she then continued to use the victim's social security benefits for her personal profit.
According to the Sheriff's Office, they learned after reopening the investigation that a former deputy failed to perform his duties. After an internal investigation, the deputy was placed on administrative leave and fired on Wednesday for conduct unbecoming of a deputy.
The Sheriff's Office says they have requested SLED to conduct a criminal investigation into the matter as well.
“The men and women of this agency are duly sworn to protect the people within Greenville County and are obligated to do so with integrity and service and our office will not tolerate anything less," Sheriff Lewis said. "While unfortunate we have to address this, our agency will continue our efforts to assist SLED to ensure the case is resolved with integrity.”
