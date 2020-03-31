ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller said the SBI is investigating after a call about an active shooting at the county courthouse Tuesday ended with the suspect deceased and a deputy suffering injuries.
Deputies tweeted just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday that the county courthouse was secure and there was no longer an active threat. Around 10 a.m. Buncombe County Government issued an email alert warning of a reported active shooter at the county courthouse.
The courthouse is located at 60 Court Plaza.
People were asked to avoid downtown Asheville while police and deputies responded.
Miller said deputies were called to the courthouse at 9:49 a.m.
Shots were fired from a parked car outside of the building as a probation officer was walking outside the courthouse, Miller said. The car was parked in a lot outside the courthouse.
No one courthouse employees or bystanders were hurt.
Miller said a deputy was hurt, but the deputy was not shot. That deputy is being treated at the hospital and is expected to recover.
The suspect was fatally shot when deputies returned fire. and Miller said the SBI and Asheville police will investigate the officer-involved shooting.
The suspect's name and a motive for the shooting have not yet been released.
The courthouse is closed for the rest of the day Tuesday, Miller said.
MORE NEWS - Local bath tissue company to increase production hours as demand soars
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.