MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A deputy with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office saved a family of four from a burning home on Thursday morning, according to the sheriff.
Deputy Jordon Frisbee was at the Sheriff's Office when the call about the fire went out to emergency workers just before 6:30 a.m.
Frisbee arrived at the scene to discovered the house engulfed in flames. A family of four, including two juvenile daughters were asleep inside the house.
Frisbee broke a window and heard screaming coming from the inside of the home, so he made entry into the house and helped the occupants to safety.
Because of the deputy, everyone made it out with no injuries.
“Based on what I know of the facts, if not for Deputy Frisbee, the family likely wouldn’t have gotten out alive,” said Sheriff Ricky Buchanan.
“This was a team effort by so many emergency agencies, but I am especially proud of how Jordon responded and reacted in this situation to save lives.”
“This is a testament of what people in emergency services do each and every day,” he stated, “but, today, we honor Jordon Frisbee. This was an example of selflessness and putting others’ safety in front of your own.”
Homeowner Scott Geouge said his family is grateful for the quick action of all the first responders.
