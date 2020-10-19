RUTHERFORDTON, NC (FOX Carolina) - Sheriff Chris Francis confirmed a Rutherford County deputy was released from the sheriff's office earlier this month after the State Bureau of Investigation charged that deputy with assault.
Francis said Deputy Jamie Dunn was placed on administrative leave on October 6 when the SBI launched an investigation into an incident. Francis said the SBI signed a warrant charging Dunn with simple assault on October 12 and that Dunn turned himself in later that day. Dunn was fired the next day and the case is pending court proceedings.
"Jamie Dunn was a Lieutenant at the time he was released. He had over twenty years of Law Enforcement experience with the majority Of that time working for the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office," Francis said.
Francis said he could not speak about the incident that prompted the SBI investigation because it is a personnel matter.
The SBI said their investigation was launched at the request of the district attorney's office into an allegation of excessive force.
