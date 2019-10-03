GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Cherokee County Sheriff said one of his deputies is working with a teen accused of breaking windows at a church to get his education and make restitution, and if that happens, Sheriff Steve Mueller said the suspect could have the charge against him dropped.
Mueller said deputies took a report on September 29 about a vandalism at Gaffney Free Will Baptist Church on Whelchel Road after church members discovered broken windows.
The church had video showing a possible suspect who is believed to have busted out the windows on Saturday night but did not enter the building.
Mueller said Lt. Brandon Gardner tracked down a person of interest, Isaiah Pariz Singleton, 18, who admitted to the crime.
Mueller said Singleton is a “troubled youth who has dropped out of school and lives in a nearby apartment complex.”
The teen was arrested Thursday morning and booked into jail on a charge of malicious damage, but Mueller said Gardner is hopeful to work with the courts to help get the charge dropped if Singleton can obtain his GED and pay restitution to the church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.