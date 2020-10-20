GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Sheriff Hobart Lewis confirmed one of his deputies has died after a series of incidents on I-85 that sent five people to the hospital Tuesday, including two other deputies.
Earlier, deputies with the Sheriff's Office said a traffic stop led to a physical confrontation between deputies and a person in the stopped car.
It happened around 3 p.m. on I-85 North near White Horse Road.
A spokesman for the sheriff's office said one person in the car got into a physical altercation with two deputies.
During the scuffle, Lewis said the vehicle accelerated and collided with a tractor trailer.
"The exact sequence of events is unclear," Lewis said, but at some point, another deputy's patrol car also struck the suspect's vehicle, and the deputy driving that car was injured as well.
All three deputies were taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital and both people from the suspects' vehicle were taken into custody and also transported to the hospital.
Sheriff Lewis later confirmed Sgt. Conley Jumper passed away at the hospital.
A large group of law enforcement officers and others from the community gathered outside Greenville Memorial Hospital just before 5 p.m. Many were seen embracing in the parking lot.
Lewis said the other two deputies and both suspects are also expected to recover.
Jumper is survived by his wife, daughter, parents, sister and in-law.
“Everybody loved Jumper. He was a man of integrity and passion," the sheriff recalled.
Lewis asked the community to keep the sheriff's office and Jumper's family in their prayers.
The sheriff said Jumper had served as a law enforcement officer for 28 years.
I-85 North was shut down near Exit 44 as troopers investigate the wrecks.
Troopers said a detour was setup using the I-185 toll road. Troopers said drivers should access the I-185 toll road from I-85 North and take I-185 toward Greenville to US 25, then take US 25 (White Horse Road) south back to I-85. Troopers are on scene to assist with the detail
Prayers for the deceased deputy and his family.
