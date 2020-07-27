SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A Swain County deputy is recovering after being hit by an impaired driver, who rear ended his parked patrol car.
The incident happened on July 26, 2020.
Deputies say they received a call about a possible impaired driver traveling on Highway 74. The deputy was stopped out of the travel lanes at Hyatt Creek Road and Highway 19. The deputy was waiting for the driver, to investigate the situation.
The driver struck the deputy's vehicle from behind. The deputy was treated at the hospital for head injuries and is now at home recovering.
Sheriff Cochran with Swain County Sheriff's Department says the patrol vehicle has been severely damaged.
The driver has been identified as Frank Ledford and is now facing charges of driving while impaired.
Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.
