NEWBERRY, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Newberry Co. Sheriff Lee Foster posted on Facebook that an evacuee from Myrtle Beach drove into a Wendy's on Wednesday.
Foster said the accident happened around 6 p.m.
The car pinned another evacuee from Myrtle Beach under it and the rubble, according to Foster.
Foster said deputies are unaware of the conditions of the driver and the victim at this time.
Foster's post commended first responders for their great work.
"The Lord was with us because only three were injured," said Foster. "It could have been so much worse."
The post was accompanied by a picture of a rainbow that appeared over the scene.
MORE NEWS: Gov. Henry McMaster lifts mandatory evacuations for southernmost coastal counties
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.