A big update is expected from the sheriff's office today after a man's body was found on the side of the road. Justin Dorsey has the details.

Body found in Spartanburg (1)

The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office responds to a scene in Enoree, SC (FOX Carolina, May 31, 2021)

ENOREE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office says that death of a man found on May 31 near Parker Rd. has been ruled a homicide.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a scene in Enoree at 5:34 p.m. in reference to a body that had been discovered. 

The coroner's office identified the victim as 21-year-old Travis Scott McCall Jr. of Enoree. 

The sheriff's office and coroner's office are both continuing their investigations.

On Friday, Sheriff Wright is expected to hold a presser with a major development in the case.

More news: SCSO: Six catalytic converters were reported as stolen on Sunday

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.