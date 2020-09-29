ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Anderson County deputies confirmed two men accused of attempting to a kill a woman were taken into custody on Tuesday.
Deputies said Eric and Terry Seawright are both charged with attempted murder.
According to warrants, the Seawrights are accused of going to the victim’s home and shooting at her when she was leaving. It happened on Sep. 23.
Sheriff Chad McBride said Terry, 51, is the father of Eric, 22.
“Apparently both Mr. Seawrights were together and involved in a domestic situation that turned rather violent,” McBride said on Monday, when deputies were searching for both suspects.
