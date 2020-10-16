ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Sheriff Quentin Miller announced in a news release on Friday that he had fired Deputy Tyler McDonald of the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office for inappropriate personal conduct while performing duties of the job.
Deputy McDonald had previously been placed on administrative leave by Miller and the sheriff said both the SBI and District Attorney were notified on October 6.
“After I reviewed body camera footage of a vehicle stop, I made the determination that Deputy McDonald should no longer serve at the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office. No additional internal review was necessary for me to come to this conclusion,” Miller said in the news release.
The SBI is investigating what Miller saw in that video file.
Miller said both he and the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office will have no further comment on the incident while it is under investigation by the SBI or before the District Attorney.
The Sheriff’s Office will fully cooperate with the SBI investigation.
