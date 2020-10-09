GAFFNEY, SC (FOX CAROLINA)- The Cherokee County Sheriff said he fired and arrested a detention officer after learning the former officer was accused of taking payments from inmates' families to bring contraband items such as cigarettes, tobacco and a cell phone into the Cherokee County Detention Center.
The former detention officer, Christopher Gillespie was booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center on Friday and was charged with furnishing and possessing contraband in a prison. Sheriff Steve Mueller said Gillespie confessed that he was paid around $1,000 to bring the contraband in to the detention center.
Mueller said that the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests will be made as investigators are seeking additional warrants for the inmates and their family members who participated in the scheme.
Sheriff Steve Mueller expressed his thoughts in a news release.
"Our officers work hard every day to maintain the trust of the community we serve and this one bad detention officer is not a reflection of the great officers who put their life o the line every day to serve and protect our community."
