GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County coroner said Thursday a Gaffney man who was stabbed in October has died.
Coroner Dennis Fowler said Brandon Duvail Thomas, 33, of Overbrook Drive died Monday at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
Fowler said Thomas was stabbed in the chest on October 20 at his home in Gaffney. Thomas was taken to the hospital and was discharged on Oct. 27 but began experiencing difficulty breathing the next day.
Thomas was taken back to the hospital by ambulance and was pronounced brain dead at 4:05 p.m. Monday, October 29 by an attending physician, Fowler said.
“I ordered an autopsy be performed Thursday to assist in my investigation into Mr. Thomas’ death,” Fowler said. “The results of the autopsy are pending a review of pathological slides, the decedent’s medical records and histology. I expect a conclusive determination on the cause and manner of death within a few days.”
Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller said Thomas' wife, Ashley Thomas, was charged with attempted murder on the day of the stabbing. He said those charges may be upgraded once the coroner's autopsy is completed
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.