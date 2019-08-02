GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Cherokee County Deputies are investigating a shooting along Ninety-Nine Ferry Road near River Valley Drive in Gaffney, they reported.
Upon arrival to the scene, deputies located a 37-year-old male victim, who was found with one gunshot wound near the edge of the woods.
The victim was immediately transported to Spartanburg Regional, his injuries were not life threatening, deputies say.
Deputies say there is another female victim, who left the scene to call law enforcement, citing bad cell service.
Deputies also say that both victims could not identify any suspects and are not being cooperative with their investigation, so they will keep reviewing video footage obtained.
Investigators say they do not feel the community is in any danger as a result of this shooting incident.
The investigation is ongoing and remains active and anyone with any information about this shooting is asked to please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC (1-888-274-6372).
