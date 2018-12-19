GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County’s interim Sheriff Johnny Mack Brown urged Greenville County Council to consider raising deputies’ salaries during Wednesday afternoon’s meeting, warning that the sheriff’s office was reaching the “edge of a cliff.”
Brown said he needs to be able to offer competitive wages to retain deputies and hire experienced law enforcement officers.
Brown used the metaphor of a car on the edge of a cliff.
“We are about to fall off a cliff, we are losing our edge,” Brown said, adding that his deputies can walk across the hall to the city police department and get a higher salary.
Brown said Greenville County deputies start at $35,000 annually, but other comparable counties around the state, such as Charleston, start at $48,000. Brown said Greenville County pays deputies less than city police and other sheriff’s offices in the Upstate. He said it will cost $3-4 million to catch up to the Greenville city police pay scale.
Brown said the salary limits are keeping him from keeping and hiring good deputies.
“We can no longer get the cream of our crop. They are simply walking away.”
Brown said if nothing is done, a domino effect will begin: Fewer deputies means they will not be able to respond to as many calls, which will lead to longer wait times for victims and people needing help in the county.
The county council’s finance committee will review the request.
