GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood County deputies are investigating after a Greenwood restaurant was hit by bullets Saturday evening.
According to sheriff Dennis Kelly, shots were reported fired near the Fuji Express on Montague Avenue outside nearby restaurant The Venezuelan Spot. Investigators found shell casings in the parking lot of the Fuji Express.
Deputies say a group of people were having a party at The Venezuelan Spot, but details surrounding what started the gunfire were unavailable.
Kelly says no injuries are reported as of writing.
A viewer sent in photos to FOX Carolina of the scene, showing bullets pierced windows and hit part of a tile wall inside.
