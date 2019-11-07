Hartwell, GA (FOX Carolina) - Thursday morning, law enforcement agencies arrested Hart County Commissioner R.C. Oglesby and his son, Stephen Oglesby on charges of racketeering.
Hart County Sheriff Mike Cleveland says Oglesby was under investigation for six months by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Hartwell Police Department, and U.S. Department of Agriculture for charges under the RICO Act.
According to the sheriff's office, Oglesby and his son are being investigated for paying pennies on the dollar for EBT cards and then using those cards to buy food supplies for their business.
Deputies say both were arrested around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
We're told in addition to the racketeering charges, they are also facing a number of drug charges. The sheriff's office says a total of seven arrest warrants were signed and at this time only two or three have been served.
Deputies say they also have warrants to search the homes of both R.C. and Stephen Oblesby, the R&D Car wash and Tenneco Auto Services.
According to the Hart County Georgia website, Oglesby was first elected as County Commissioner in 1989.
This is a developing story. We'll update as more information becomes available.
More news: Michael Buble is coming to Greenville, tickets on sale November 18
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.