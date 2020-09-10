HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Sheriff Lowell Griffin said a Henderson County was "fighting for his life" Thursday afternoon after being shot in the face by a suspect early Thursday morning, according to the sheriff's office. That suspect was killed when deputies shot back.
Just before 3 a.m., deputies said dispatch received a call regarding a vehicle break-in on Bethea Drive along Piney Ridge in the Mountain Home community.
Griffin said the people in the home saw a disabled vehicle outside on the street and a few moments later heard a loud sound.
When the people in the home looked outside after the noise, they saw a man breaking into a car with a crow bar.
A man in the house retrieved a gun from in the house and confronted the suspect, Lowell said. The suspect had also got his hands on a gun that was in the car and the two men were involved in a shootout.
The man retreated into the home and when deputies arrived, they found the suspect inside a pickup truck in a driveway across the street.
Griffin said that suspect, now identified as Robert Ray Doss Jr. initially complied with deputies' commands to put his hands up, but then quickly grabbed the gun and shot Depty Ryan Hendrix in the face.
Two other deputies returned fire and secured the wounded deputies until help arrived.
SWAT was called in to secure the scene and Hendrix was rushed to the hospital.
Doss was killed in the exchange.
Griffin described Doss as a career criminal with arrests in South Carolina, Georgia, Virginia, and Maryland.
Griffin said Doss was wanted by the SC DPPP for a parole violation.
Hendrix has served the sheriff's office for eight years. He is a former Marine and has two young children.
Hendrix was still in critical condition as of Thursday afternoon.
The NC SBI was called in to take over the investigation.
A second suspect was also taken into custody, Griffin said.
