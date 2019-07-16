BUNCOMBE COUNTY (FOX CAROLINA) - Starting next week, the Buncombe County Sheriff will hold "listening sessions" where people can voice their concerns and talk with law enforcement about how to make the community a better place.
Sheriff Quinten Miller said this promotes a community of "we" and encourages people to work together with law enforcement.
“During the campaign I talked about how to embrace our community and how to work to solve problems together,” Sheriff Miller said, “During the campaign I said it starts with us listening, going out and finding out what the concerns were with the community, then strategizing to address them.”
The meetings start next week and go through August. Sheriff Miller said no topic is off-limits, including drugs, crime, and the recent controversy surrounding immigration policy.
“We're not going to go to the communities with our ideas and the way we think things should happen. We must now ask the community to help us address their concerns,” Miller said.
Listening sessions are scheduled:
July 23 at the Black Mountain Library
July 25 at the Leicester Community Center
August 1 at Weaverville Town Hall
August 15 at the South Buncombe/Skyland Library
August 22 at the Fairview Community Center
Find out more about the listening sessions here.
