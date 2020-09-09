GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) – Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller said a Prayer Walk was held on Wednesday at the Cherokee County Detention Center for the staff battling COVID-19 at the facility.
“We want to especially lift up Detention Officer Georgio Foster and his family,” Mueller said in a news release, adding that Foster has been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19.
“He is in serious but stable condition and needs our prayers. If you can’t join us tomorrow, stop between 5 and 6 p.m. and pray for this young man and his family,” Mueller requested. “We also ask that you pray for the other officers and inmates that they remain COVID-19-free during this pandemic.”
Mueller said Foster was in a medically-induced coma Wednesday as he was fighting for his life.
Mueller also revealed that 11 total jail staff members and two inmates have tested positive for the virus.
Mueller said nine of the ill staff members are detention officers and two are civilians.
Mueller said he was pleased by Wednesday evening's turnout and was grateful to see that the Cherokee County community still supports law enforcement.
