BLACKSBURG, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller said two people were taken to the hospital after being wounded in a shooting Tuesday night on Holly Grove Road.
The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m.
Mueller said deputies arrived to find one man who had been shot several times. The victim told deputies he had been in an argument with people at the home and was shot when he was leaving.
That victim was transported to Spartanburg Regional Hospital via medical helicopter.
Mueller said deputies found a second man with visible injuries who was taken to a hospital.
"This was not a random act of violence the parties knew each other and there is no threat to the community," Mueller said in a news release.
As of Wednesday afternoon, no arrests had been made.
Mueller asks anyone with information to call Investigator Tim Brasier at 864-489-4722.
