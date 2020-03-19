SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said Thursday that a man will face multiple charges after lying about testing positive for coronavirus.
Wright said Jeffrey Travis Long worked at Sitel in Inman. The sheriff said the business was shut down and evacuated after Long provided a forged letter claiming he had the virus.
"He just wanted a two week vacation," Wright said of the suspect.
Wright said Inman police charged Long with breach of peace and forgery. The sheriff's office will also file an additional count of forgery, Wright said.
Sitel released this statement to our newsroom on March 15 about the original incident:
“On March 13, 2020, Sitel Group learned that an employee of Sitel Spartanburg tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus) via self-notification. We immediately contacted the South Carolina Department of Health to seek advice, which included closing the site and evacuating all associates.
The health and safety of our employees is our priority. We have instructed employees that came into contact with the COVID-19 positive employee to self-quarantine for 14 days and contact their health providers if they feel ill. We had certified vendors in viral decontamination who completed a hospital-grade deep clean at the site on Friday evening. We will update our employees once we determine a date to re-open the site.”
We have reached out to Sitel for an update after news of this arrest.
