JONESVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Union County Sheriff David Taylor said Tuesday an irate parent was arrested at Jonesville Middle School after the SRO and a school official were assaulted at the school.
Taylor said it happened when the school was dismissing. The father got upset during a meeting over a decision made involving his child and that’s when Taylor said the man assaulted the SRO and the official.
The suspect was identified as Joseph Allen Jennings.
Taylor said Jennings threw a desk at the SRO and the officials and then charged at the deputy. Jennings reportedly tried to get the deputy's gun but the deputy was able to push him away.
The SRO then called for backup. Additional deputies responded within five minutes and arrived to find a physical altercation taking place in the conference room.
Taylor said the school official suffered minor injuries and was treated by EMS.
The student was not involved in the fight and was quickly taken to a safe area by other school staff members.
Taylor said Jennings is charged with two counts of assault and battery, disturbing public school, assault on an officer, and resisting arrest.
“School Officials and teachers have to endure a lot of unnecessary criticism in communities and it’s so easy to sit back and be an arm chair quarterbacks telling them what they are doing wrong,” Taylor said. “We are looking for deputies and school officials everyday but nobody wants to have to deal with the headache."
Taylor said the investigation is ongoing and Jennings may face more charges.
