GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Condolences are pouring in from across the country, including from other law enforcement agencies and officers.
In the Upstate, the Greenville County law enforcement family prayed together this morning.
We spoke with Greenville County Sheriff Johnny Mack Brown about what happened in Florence. He tells us, he knows, nothing can ever be routine when you're on the job in law enforcement.
"Officers know wherever they go they're subject to be faced with danger. When they get out of the car, knock on the door or even walk up to the door to knock on it."
And sometimes, you're reminded how dangerous the job can be.
"Always your first thought is for the officer and his family and the agency where the officer works and you feel sorry for them and what they're gonig through."
And he knows that it also hits home with other law enforcement officers and agencies, including his own.
"You lose your innocence when this happens and people don't understand what a deputy or police officer go through. And this is an everyday thought in their mind, 'I hope I get to go home at the end of my shift.'"
Sheriff Brown says at this point it's hard to know what exactly unfolded in Florence. He'll wait for more specific details to comment on if anything can be learned from the horrific shooting.
But he says, there's one thing he can say.
"Don't let your guard down, be prepared. Nothing is routine, you don't handle anything as routine. Everything is handled in a way that you protect yourself."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.