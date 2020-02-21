GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) – Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller said Friday a man accused of entering a family member's home and shooting a person multiple times was taken into custody after the sheriff himself tracked found the suspect and held him at gunpoint.
The shooting happened along Old Georgia Highway near Seminole Trail around 11:45 a.m.
The suspect fled before deputies arrived and found the victim, a male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. That victim was airlifted to Spartanburg Regional Hospital.
Mueller said bloodhounds and drone teams were out searching for the suspect when a member of the community spotted him and called in a tip.
Mueller said he followed up on that tip and found the suspect on South Green River Road and held the suspect at gunpoint until backup arrived.
"He was found soaking wet, so he must have gone through ha body of water. Not everyone is going to take a dip on a 40 degree day," Mueller said.
Mueller said deputies were still out searching for the gun used in the shooting following the suspect's arrest.
"The Sheriff’s Office will not release additional details at this time, as this remains an active investigation and investigators are still looking to interview several other persons who were present during the shooting to determine a motive for the shooting," Mueller said in a news release.
Mueller said the suspect's name and charges will be released once warrants have been signed.
