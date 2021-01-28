UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Union County sheriff announced the death of a longtime deputy on Thursday after a battle with cancer and COVID-19.
Sheriff Jeff Bailey said Sgt. Tommy Cudd passed away Thursday while at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center from complications of Leukemia and COVID-related illnesses.
Cudd was a 37-year law enforcement veteran.
Cudd's fellow law enforcement officers escorted him home to Union on Thursday after his passing.
“Tommy was a person who always put everyone first, now at this time we must stand up and support his family and our law enforcement family. May god bless us all” Bailey said in a news release.
