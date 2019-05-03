MADISON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Madison County deputies responded to Madison County High School after a student reportedly made a threat of mass violence, the Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook.
Deputies and school officials worked together to quickly apprehend the individual.
The suspect was identified as Jacob Israel Cole, who was arrested and charged with the felony of communicating a threat of mass violence on education property.
Jacob Israel Cole is currently in the custody of Madison County Sheriff's Office.
