BLACKSBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller said a man accused of holding his girlfriend at gunpoint and refusing to let her leave a house for two days was arrested on Wednesday.
Mueller said they were called to the home on Fitch Road on Sunday and met with the victim, who investigators said told them Danny Ray Smith, 56, threatened to harm her if she tried to leave.
The victim was able to get a message to her son, who then called 911.
Before deputies arrives, Mueller said Smith fled the scene and went to Kings Mountain, NC.
On Wednesday, deputies finally located Smith and arrested him around 2:40 p.m.
Smith is charged with kidnapping, domestic violence first degree, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
MORE NEWS - Heartbreaking Update: Missing SC 6-year-old, Faye Swetlik, found dead; homicide investigation underway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.