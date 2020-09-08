Gray Court, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, the Laurens County sheriff announced that a man accused of stealing a fire truck from Gray Court had been apprehended in North Carolina.
The Gray Court Area Fire Department says truck 1621 was stolen from their station on Dove Road sometime between 10 p.m. on Sep. 3 and 9:30 a.m. on Sep. 4.
Greg Lindley, Fire Coordinator for Laurens County, said the truck contained the department's "jaws of life," which is a device used to extract people trapped in cars after an accident.
"It was on the truck that was stolen, so now the FD doesn't have it to help any victims of a wreck," Lindlsey said.
Lindlsey said Gray Court is working to coordinate a way to work with other departments to cover the loss of this truck in the meantime.
"There was $80,000 of equipment on the truck total," Lindley said. "This is a huge loss for the community."
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office announced on Sep. 5 that the truck was successfully located in Boone, North Carolina.
On Tuesday, Sheriff Don Reynolds said the suspect was also nabbed in North Carolina.
Reynolds said Erek Strusinski was initially arrested in North Carolina on unrelated charges, but once evidence was obtained linking him to the fire truck theft, Laurens County deputies also charged Strusinski burglary and grand larceny.
Reynolds said Strusinski will be extradited to Laurens County to face those charges at a later time.
