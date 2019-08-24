GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville County deputies arrested and charged a man who they say allegedly pulled a gun and pointed it at a female employee in a school parking lot.
On Tuesday, August 20th at around 3:30 pm, deputies responded to Monaview Elementary School, located in Greenville.
Upon arrival, deputies say they met up with the victim, who told her Harold Thomas McClain Sr. drove to her place of employment and confronted her with a firearm in the parking lot. It is believed that the 63-year-old was upset with the victim, prompting the crime.
Thankfully, the victim was able to escape in her vehicle. Though deputies say McClain then followed her in his own car. That's when the victim called 911.
The victim said she and McClain are acquainted.
Deputies say they worked with the Pickens County Sheriff's Office on August 21 in an attempt to locate and apprehend McClain. However, they found he had been admitted to the hospital for an unrelated reason.
A few days later, McClain was booked into the Greenville County Detention Center.
He's been charged with pointing and presenting a firearm, possession of a firearm on school grounds, disturbing schools and unlawful communication.
Investigators determined the incident was isolated between two parties and there were no threats made or directed to the school itself.
