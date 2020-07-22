GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County sheriff said Wednesday a man had been charged with murder after a woman was found in a shallow grave on Sunday, July 19.
A news release from Cherokee County coroner Dennis Fowler revealed that the woman was found in a corn field near Concord Heights in Gaffney, discovered by sheriff's deputies.
On July 21, Fowler identified the woman as 37-year-old Alisia Campos Garcia. She was reported missing by family around 2:30 p.m. on July 19.
He says she was positively identified through clothing she was wearing when she disappeared and other information gathered during the investigation.
Garcia's death has been ruled a homicide.
Cherokee County Sheriff Mueller said deputies initially began investigating a missing person's case when children reported that their mother, Garcia, and father, Dionica Abarca, had left home after a violent fight on Saturday and had not returned. During the fight, the children told deputies they saw Abarca strangle Garcia.
Mueller said deputies located the pickup truck the parents had left their home in at a rental property on Small Farm Road and then found the body in a garden plot on Concord Heights road after seeing fresh tracks leading to the vegetation.
Mueller said Abarca was arrested in Baldwin County, Alabama after he was found with a juvenile family member.
Abarca reportedly had his nephew pick him up at the Small Farm Road address and drive down I-85.
Abarca was charged with unlawful imprisonment after investigators in Alabama said he threatened his nephew when the boy tried to stop the vehicle and let Abarca out.
Mueller said a warrant has been signed charging Abarca with murder in Garcia's death.
Abarca is awaiting extradition to South Carolina to face that charge.
Mueller said Abarca also has a hold on him for an immigration violation.
