TOCCOA, Ga. (FOX Carolina) - Law enforcement in Toccoa are investigating an incident along Pine Street that unfolded Saturday night after a man was hit in the face by a pistol.
We got tips about the scene along Pine Street, and confirmed with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation that agents were responding. We got the confirmation around 11 p.m.
We later heard from Stephens County sheriff Randy Shirley, who told us Toccoa PD was investigating the scene. Shirley relayed details to us from police chief Jimmy Mize, who says a man was hit in the face by another man. Officers say the victim ran in the house, and that the suspect fired off a few rounds inside before running out the door.
It wasn't clear if the victim suffered gunshot wounds, but Shirley says officers are reporting the victim is holding back on what led to the incident.
As of writing, the suspect was not identified.
