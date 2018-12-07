Duncan, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said a man is in the hospital after a wild crime spree that involved an armed robbery, high-speed chase, and a lengthy gun battle with deputies early Friday morning.
Wright said the incident began in Duncan around 4:20 a.m., when police there received a report of an robbery with shots fired at the McDonald's on SC 290 near I-85.
Duncan officers found the suspect behind the truck stop next to the McDonald's and the suspect fired shots at officers before speeding off, Wright said.
A car chase began, and both Lyman police and Spartanburg County deputies joined in, Wright said. The suspect continued to shoot during the chase, which spanned down 290 toward Reidville Road.
Eventually, the suspect blew out two tires and then made a U-turn toward deputies as he continued to fire. That's when Wright said a deputy rammed the suspect's vehicle head-on to stop him near Commerce Street.
“He went head on into that car knowing there was gunfire coming from it. He did it to keep other officers from getting hit, and I’m really proud of him," Wright said.
The suspect then got out of his car and fired more shots, Wright said, which led the other law enforcement officers to return fire.
The suspect was struck by the gunfire several times, according to Lt. Kevin Bobo.
The suspect was handcuffed and deputies provided aid until EMS arrived. The suspect was then taken to the hospital.
Wright said the deputy involved in the crash was not hurt but was taken to the hospital as a precaution
SLED was notified and called in to take over the investigation.
Deputies said Highway 290 from Berry Shoals Road to Reidville Road will be closed for several hours.
Spartanburg District Five Schools released the following statement Friday morning:
TRAFFIC ALERT: a major section of Highway 290 near Spartanburg Community College is CLOSED this morning (Friday, December 7). Students, families and staff who travel 290 to get to school may need to find alternate routes. Please expect heavy traffic and delays. Be safe!
Deputies have asked people to avoid the area if at all possible or seek alternate routes while they investigate.
Sheriff Wright said there is a lot of evidence that needs to be collected along SC 290, including numerous shell casings and magazines.
Wright said the gun battle lasted about six-minutes and the suspect's gunfire struck some of the officers' cars.
One Duncan police officer, One Lyman officer, and two county deputies were involved in the incident. None were hurt.
"We are sincerely thankful that no citizens or officers were injured during this incident," Bobo stated in a news release.
The suspect's name has not been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.