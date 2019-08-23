GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Deputies have arrested and charged a man, who allegedly pulled a gun and pointed it at a female employee in a school parking lot.
On Tuesday, August 20th at around 3:30 pm, deputies responded to the incident at Monaview Elementary School, located in Greenville. The victim informed deputies that she does know the suspect, who pointed a gun at her before she drove away.
The suspect then reportedly followed her in a vehicle.
Upon investigation it was found that the suspect, Harold Thomas McClain, drove to her place of employment, and confronted her with a firearm in the parking lot. Thankfully, the victim was able to escape in her vehicle.
McClain is at the hospital currently, for an unrelated reason. Deputies will take him into custody as soon as he is discharged.
McClain has been charged with pointing and presenting a firearm, possession of a firearm on school grounds, disturbing schools and unlawful communication.
Investigators determined the incident was isolated between two parties and there were no threats made or directed to the school itself.
