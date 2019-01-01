Toccoa, GA (FOX Carolina) - The Stephens County sheriff said a man's body and truck have been recovered after witnesses reported seeing the truck run off a closed bridge and into Lake Hartwell early Tuesday morning.
Sheriff Randy Shirley of the Stephens County Sheriff's office says around 11 p.m. New Year's Eve, they received a 911 call regarding a truck that went through the barriers of the old 123 bridge, plunging into Lake Hartwell.
According to Sheriff Shirley, three witnesses on the South Carolina side saw the truck and a bunch of splashing, but didn't see anyone surface or swim to the shore.
The sheriff stated that around 1:30 a.m., a body was recovered floating in the water on the South Carolina side of the bridge, just down stream from where the accident took place. A little later in the morning, the pickup truck in question was located in about 35 feet of water.
At a press conference held on New Year's Day, Timothy McKin working as the Assistant Rescue Coordinator for Stephens County said the water conditions were rough, making the recovery a slow process.
Sheriff Shirley said when the call initially came in, five teenagers had been seen in a pickup truck in the area shooting fireworks, and did not know if the vehicle involved in this crash was the same truck the teens were in. Shirley later confirmed that only one man had been in the truck.
Shirley confirmed just after 6:30 p.m. that the truck had been pulled from the water. The blue Dodge Dakota quad-cab was located about 35-feet down in the muddy water.
Shirley identified the deceased as Clint Norton of Rosyton, GA.
Shirley said Norton's body was found about 40-feet away from the South Carolina side of the bridge.
A full autopsy has been ordered as the investigation continues.
