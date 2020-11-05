STUART, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man mistook a noise outside his bedroom door for an intruder and fatally shot his pregnant wife in their home.
The shooting happened early Wednesday in Stuart and the woman was pronounced dead at a hospital where she was taken.
Martin County Sheriff William Snyder says the man frantically called 911, telling dispatchers he had accidentally shot his wife.
She was taken to a hospital where she died. Authorities said a 2-year-old child in the home at the time was not injured.
Broadcast outlet WPBF reported that the woman was six months pregnant, and that doctors were able to save the baby.
