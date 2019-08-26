GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Cherokee County sheriff said a man wanted for a sex crime with an underage girl and for kidnapping a woman is behind bars after a chase that began in North Carolina ended in Cherokee County.
Sheriff Steve Mueller said Chucky James Elmore Jr. was arrested on August 23 after the chase ended near the state line. Elmore is accused of firing a gun at a NC state trooper during the pursuit.
Mueller said Elmore had been wanted for two unrelated crimes in Cherokee County prior to his arrest.
The first was a criminal sexual conduct with a minor third-degree charge, which stems from an incident in June and July 2018 involving a 15-year-old girl.
Elmore also faced a charge of kidnapping after Mueller said the suspect kidnapped a 26-year-old woman at gunpoint back on August 14 and threatened to kill her.
Elmore, 37, is being held at the Cherokee County jail until he can be transferred to North Carolina to face additional charges for the chase and shooting prior to his arrest.
