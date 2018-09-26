JONESVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Union County Sheriff David Taylor said deputies are searching for a man who fled after breaking into a woman's home and attacking her on Hickory Ridge Road in the Jonesville area Wednesday afternoon.
Sheriff David Taylor said a 74-year-old woman was attacked and knocked unconscious when a man broke into her Union Co. home (FOX Carolina/ Sep. 26, 2018)
Taylor said the 911 call came in just after 2:30 p.m.
Taylor said the suspect wanted to get in the 74-year-old victim's home but she wouldn't let him.
The man then busted the window out of the door and broke in. He struck the victim in the head with a porcelain statue and knocked her out.
The victim's husband found her bleeding from the head when he arrived home.
Taylor said the victim was taken to the hospital with a laceration to the head.
K-9 teams were searching the area for a male suspect and the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Helicopter was called to assist in the search.
The suspect had not been located as of 4:30 p.m.
A detailed description of the suspect was not available.
