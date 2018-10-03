WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff's Office and the School District of Oconee County have decided to use metal detectors at Friday night's football game between Pickens and Walhalla.
Sheriff Mike Crenshaw said the metal detectors are just for added security, not in response to any threat.
“Much as we did before the Daniel at Seneca game in late August when we used the metal detectors or wands, the Sheriff’s Office and the School District continues to be proactive in providing an additional measure of security which has been implemented at sporting venues, stadiums, arena’s and public events across the state and our country,” Crenshaw said in a news release. “I want to emphasize that there has not been any active threats or any cause for increased concern for those who are attending Friday night’s game at Walhalla.”
During the August 31 game, Crenshaw said ten deputies scanned nearly 3,000 people using the hand held metal detectors as they entered Tom Bass Field in just over 90 minutes.
“We mentioned after the Daniel at Seneca game that the Sheriff’s Office would possibly use these metal detectors at other events in the county and that we would be announcing beforehand if and when a decision was made to use them and that is the purpose of this release,” Crenshaw stated. “The Sheriff’s Office is simply adding an additional layer of security beyond what we already implement at our football games in the county.”
Crenshaw offered these guidelines for fans attending sporting events in Oconee County:
- For those attending the Walhalla game Friday night or any event where metal detectors are being used, the use of the metal detectors does have the potential to slow the process of entering stadium or venue. Gates will open at 6:00 Friday night and fans are encouraged to arrive early.
- At any of the high school football stadiums in the county, pocketbooks and diaper bags will be allowed but will be subject to inspection. Bookbags and other large bags will not be allowed and should be left in vehicles.
- CWP holders are reminded that weapons must remain locked in a vehicle while on school property regardless of whether metal detectors are being used or not at a particular stadium or venue. South Carolina law does not allow CWP holders to carry weapons on their person while on school grounds.
