GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Sheriff Johnny Mack Brown and Greenville police Chief Ken Miller announced Friday that hundreds of warrants were signed and more than 20 people were arrested during “Operation Intercept.”
Operation Intercept was a four-day Internet Crimes Against Children joint task force operation targeting child predators and people soliciting prostitutes.
Sheriff Brown said the operation targeted “johns” or “individuals with a tendency to violate the law with their sexual desires” and predators looking for sex with minors.
Brown said law enforcement officers from around the Upstate arrested 10 adults accused of soliciting sex from and traveling to meet who they believed was a 14-year-old.
“What they encountered however was a law enforcement team waiting to take them down,” Brown said.
Brown said 11 “johns” accused of arranging meetings with prostitutes were also arrested.
Below is a full list of suspects and their charges. Click here to see their mug shots.
- Tyrone Anglin, ticketed for prostitution first offense
- Michael Bogenschutz, ticketed for prostitution first offense
- Alberto Bustos, ticketed for prostitution first offense.
- Jon Chance, ticketed for prostitution first offense.
- Suhail Chodry, charged with prostitution first offense, resisting arrest
- Michael Fulton, ticketed for prostitution first offense
- Michael Sadler, ticketed for prostitution first offense
- Marquis Slade, charged with prostitution first offense and resisting arrest
- Brian Spurgeon, charged with resisting arrest
- Damien Williams, ticketed for prostitution first offense
- John Diaz, Jr., criminal solicitation of a minor and attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor second degree
- James Green III, criminal solicitation of a minor and attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor second degree
- Jonathan Hallman, criminal solicitation of a minor and attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor second degree
- Brett Matheson, criminal solicitation of a minor and attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor second degree
- Marc McCrary, criminal solicitation of a minor and attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor second degree
- Rigoberto Pagoda, attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor second degree
- William Smith, criminal solicitation of a minor
- Brett Tallent, criminal solicitation of a minor and attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor second degree
- Troy Tillotson, criminal solicitation of a minor, attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor second degree, sexual exploitation of a minor first degree, and disseminating or promoting obscenity
- Wiley Tucker Jr., criminal solicitation of a minor and attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor second degree
The team is also working to identify other suspects who arranged meetings and then never showed up.
The law enforcement team used multiple apps and online platforms to target suspects, posing as a 14-year-old girl.
Greenville police Chief Ken Miller thanked the team for pulling “sexual deviants out of our community to be held accountable for their crimes.” He added many of the suspects “are individuals who would violate your children and it’s unacceptable in any community, especially in Greenville.”
Brown added parents and family members should be aware of children’s online activities and be the first line of defense against child predators.
“We must not be just be the first line of defense against these predators,” Brown said of law enforcement officers. “You must. Parents must, family and guardians must.”
Brown also cautioned parents to be aware of the often “secretive nature” of children’s online interactions and take accountability for all the online conversations “happening under your roof.”
