INMAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright is asking anyone who may have information on a deadly shooting that occurred on April 20 to come forward.
Deputies said they were dispatched to Miller Pointe Drive in Inman on April 20 around 10:30 p.m. When they arrived, they located a female victim who had been shot multiple times, and a male victim who was suffering from one gunshot wound.
Both victims were transported to an area hospital by EMS after receiving aid from responding deputies. The male was released.
Coroner Rusty Clevenger says 32-year-old Regina Allen unfortunately passed away the evening of April 21 at the hospital.
Sheriff Wright said the surviving victim is Allen's boyfriend.
While a motive is unclear at this time, investigators with the Sheriff's Office said their investigation has led them to believe the victims were targeted.
"Violent Crime Investigators believe that the victims were targeted, and this was not a random act of violence," Lt. Kevin Bobo stated.
Wright, during a news conference, asked that anyone involved or anyone who witnessed the incident to reach out to investigators.
Allen's mother, Beverly Allen, also spoke at the news conference.
"My prayer is that the Holy Spirit will not let you rest," the grieving mother said to whomever pulled the trigger. "That it will not let you sleep. That you will not be able to eat. And everyone who is connected to you who knows something about this horrendous crime will not be able to eat, sleep, or rest as well."
Beverly Allen also spoke about her daughter, saying, "Regina was a person. She had a family and she loved life. She loved living and she didn’t deserve to be killed in such a horrendous way. Regina would have never done anything to deserve such a horrendous way to leave this earth."
Anyone with information that can help investigators in their homicide investigation is encouraged to contact Investigator Megan Bennett at (864) 503-4608 or email her at mbennett@spartanburgcounty.org. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can reach out to Crime Stoppers at 1 (888) CRIME-SC.
