GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Cherokee County deputies are investigating a call for a shooting Sunday night.
Dispatchers confirm to FOX Carolina the call came in sometime around the 9 p.m. hour on General Drive, but could not release further details. They did, however, confirm the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is investigating.
Later, Cherokee County sheriff Steve Mueller provided more updates about what unfolded. According to Mueller, they got the call just before 9 p.m. and found multiple people with injuries. Mueller says two were airlifted to an area hospital and one transported to a local hospital. Mueller says those three victims were accounted for in hospitals.
We're told their injuries are not life-threatening, but Mueller says the injuries were serious. Mueller also says the victims likely know who the suspect is and are working on finding out their name. Nobody is currently in custody and the investigation is active.
