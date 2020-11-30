RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- A man suspected of killing a man in 2018 passed away Monday morning in Asheville, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office.
Jason Butler suffered brain bleeding, according to the sheriff's office, although the exact cause of his death has not yet been released.
Butler was being held for a murder warrant when he passed.
You can read more about the incident here.
