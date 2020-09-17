WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw said a young man who once shared a birthday wish with the sheriff has now become an honorary deputy at the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.
Brock Chappelear asked to have pizza with the sheriff and to meet with the Sheriff’s Office K-9’s as part of his birthday celebration. Jimmy Watt, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, said that initial meeting led to a great friendship between Brock, his family and the deputies of the Sheriff’s Office.
“It was also during that meal that we learned about Brock’s love for K-9’s,” Crenshaw said in a news release. “However, as we have gotten to know Brock, his love for law enforcement is clear as well. In today’s law enforcement climate, there is a lot of stress involved. Our deputies have learned that you can have a conversation with Brock and after a very short time; he can put a smile on your face. He can make your forget all the stress in your life.”
Brock has since graduated Walhalla High School and the Life Program at Clemson University. However, his love for law enforcement and especially the K-9’s of the Sheriff’s Office, never wavered. On September 2, Watt said Brock was sworn in by Sheriff Crenshaw as an honorary deputy to assist with the training of the Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit.
Deputies will pick Brock up and let him assist in any of the K-9 Unit’s training sessions, and Watt said Brock even has his own special uniform.
After taking the oath, Brock signed paperwork that made him an honorary deputy. Brock also received his Honorary Deputy’s certificate and a challenge coin to place in his room that was given to him by Crenshaw to remind him of the oath he made.
“After graduating from the Life Program at Clemson, Brock needed to go to work. I spoke with Brock and his family. With his love for K-9’s, it was a natural fit for Brock to assist with the training of our K-9’s here at the Sheriff’s Office,” Crenshaw concluded. “However, considering what Brock means to our deputies and the smile he can put on your face, he will be wearing more than one hat here at the Sheriff’s Office.”
