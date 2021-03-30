Oconee County, SC (FOX Carolina) — The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed shocking new details about the missing person investigation of Faith Roach.

Sheriff Mike Crenshaw has officially named Kevin Wayne Maler as a person of interest in the disappearance of Faith Roach.

We’ve been on top of this story since Faith disappeared in February 2019. We‘ve covered vigils, interviewed family, questioned investigators, and can now put a name to a person of interest.

Sheriff Crenshaw discussed these new details.

We obtained a video that the sheriff said implicates Maler in Faith’s disappearance.

“Kevin Maler is a person of interest due to a video that’s out there that’s been released on social media,” Sheriff Crenshaw said.

The video shows two unidentified men talking about Faith’s disappearance.

The sheriff said they refer to Kevin Maler, who also goes by the name Boston, in the video.

One of the men said, “Boston was like, no, they’ll get fingerprints or take DNA and we’ll all fry for it. He said that it was Boston’s idea. I don’t know who cut her up, but they said that, Boston said, we’re gonna cut her up and scatter her and he said all he knows is they cut her up and scatter her and parts of her is in the rock quarry.”

“Our investigators have actually been out to that location that’s discussed and they were aware of the video. They have seen the video and have searched the rock quarry on a couple of occasions, but so far no evidence of Faith Roach,” Sheriff Crenshaw said.

Crenshaw said Maler is not the only person of interest in the case, but while they are still searching for the missing piece to this puzzle, investigators in another state are talking to him about a teen who disappeared more than 30 years ago.

“They have been here to Oconee County in previous years to follow up on their investigation,” Sheriff Crenshaw said, “We do know about Jennifer Fay. We are aware of her going missing in Brockton, Massachusetts. That may play a factor in our case. We don’t know at this point”

According to the sheriff, Brockton Police have traveled to South Carolina to question Maler about the disappearance of 16-year-old Jennifer Lynn Fay several times over the years. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Fay went missing in 1989.

We have reached out to Brockton Police for more information.

Maler is just considered a person interest in Faith’s disappearance at this point. No charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with information about this case should call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

